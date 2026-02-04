Wednesday PM Forecast: Let the sunshine roll into the weekend

The chilliest air of the next week will settle into the Capital Area over the next 24 hours. After that, the weather will only improve and be cooperative for a busy weekend of outdoor events.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Now behind a cold front, temperatures will tumble moving into Thursday morning. Clear skies and a northerly wind will assist this process, with lows falling to near freezing for many. Those along and north of I-10/12 stand the best chance of experiencing a light freeze, whereas areas south will likely hover a few degrees above 32°. People, pets, and plants still need protection, but this level of cold will not be a concern for pipes — there's no need to drip faucets. Thursday will be sunny from start to finish. Highs will only reach the mid-50s, marking the coolest point in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

Up Next: While still chilly early Friday, just about everyone will start the day above freezing. The warming trend will continue into the afternoon, with highs pushing toward 70°. With sunshine and no rain to worry about, the weather is almost begging us all to get outdoors this weekend. Enjoy the fresh air and perhaps consider going to one of the many Mardi Gras parades. From there, a long, tranquil stretch of weather will carry through the weekend and into next week. The only real change will be in temperatures, which will continue warming. Highs will return to the mid-70s with lows in the low-50s by next week.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

