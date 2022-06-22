Wednesday PM Forecast: highs move closer to century mark

On Thursday, a HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area (except St. Mary Parish) from 10am to 7pm. Expect the feels-like temperatures to range from 108 to 112 degrees during the hottest part of the day. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #lawx #mswx Our latest forecast: https://t.co/1NFYtqf6dL pic.twitter.com/7Wk8gnWtGU — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 22, 2022

Next 24 Hours: Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will fall apart quickly into the evening hours. With dew point temperatures well back into the mid 70s (a lot of humidity), low temperatures will settle near 75 degrees. Plenty of early sunshine will heat the area up in no time on Thursday with high temperatures looking to tie a 2009 record of 99 degrees. A few spots could stop a degree or two shy with stray showers and thunderstorms popping from the mid-afternoon onward. Most locations will stay dry, however.

Up Next: Hot temperatures will stick around right on through the weekend. With mostly sunny skies into the afternoon, highs will top out between 98 – 101 degrees. In fact, 100 degrees is explicitly forecast for Friday and Saturday. Humidity will stay high causing feels-like temperatures, or heat indices, to climb back to 108 degrees or higher, warranting additional heat advisories. Nights will not offer much relief with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Any given afternoon, there may be a stray shower or thunderstorm, but widespread activity is unlikely. There are some signs that the heat may scale back to more seasonable levels by early next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, there are no areas actively being monitored. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: The center of our stubborn, heat inducing upper level ridge of high pressure will shift slightly westward through Thursday. Subsidence created by the ridge will be substantial enough to keep convection to a minimum with rain coverage of 20 percent or less. In addition to that, a slight bump in high temperatures and dew points in the mid 70s will result in heat indices reaching the advisory criteria of 108 degrees. The ridge will broaden and center over the region Friday and Saturday creating the hottest temperatures of this stretch and maybe the hottest temperatures in a few years. The heat will persist until the ridge is suppressed somewhat by an upper level trough passing to our north Sunday through Tuesday. At that point, there will be enough buoyancy in the atmosphere for at least isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Remember, it is still summer so even with some cooling afternoon rain, high temperatures will crank into the low to mid 90s before that happens. The heat just will not last as deep into the day in many spots.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.