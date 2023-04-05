Wednesday PM Forecast: here come the showers and storms

After a record setting first 90 degree day on Tuesday and another record high on Wednesday, a cold front will move into the region. This system will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Saturday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold front will creep into the region from the northwest overnight. A spotty shower will be possible with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. South winds will persist as the front stays just north of the area and so low temperatures will keep to the low 70s. As a cold front continues a slow southward crawl into the area on Thursday, daytime warming will help to spark numerous showers and thunderstorms. A washout is not expected, but any one location may receive rain a few times. In particular, the afternoon drive could be slowed by showers and thunderstorms. It will still feel muggy with light, southeast winds, and high temperatures in the low 80s.

Up Next: Thursday night through Saturday morning will see multiple rounds of rain across the area. A steadier period of rain will be possible on Friday, potentially leading to a washout. By Saturday afternoon, a cold front will push far enough offshore for showers and thunderstorms to gradually ease. Most areas will receive a three-day rain total in the range of 1-3 inches. As usual, some storm downpours could lead to isolated point locations picking up double that. While river issues are not expected, some short term standing water issues will be possible. Drier and seasonable conditions are expected for Easter Sunday and beyond into next week.

