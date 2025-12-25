Christmas Forecast: Fog and warmth persist beyond Christmas, until our next cold front

The persistent cycle of fog and warmth will continue beyond Christmas, but change is on the horizon. The final days of 2025 will feel much more like winter.

Today, Tonight, & Tomorrow: Dense morning fog will lift from the ground up by late Christmas morning, allowing sunshine to return for the afternoon. This will push highs into the upper 70s on Christmas Day.

While the evening will begin mostly clear, areas of dense fog are likely to redevelop overnight into Friday morning. Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect across all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi from 10 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. This accounts for the potential of visibility falling to one-quarter mile or less. Remember that when driving in fog, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave extra following distance. Lows will be warm, in the upper 50s.

The pattern will repeat on Friday afternoon, with clearing skies leading to highs in the upper 70s, with a few neighborhoods sneaking into the low 80s.

Up Next: Fog will still have a tight grip on the Capital Area over the weekend. Still keep an eye out for it if traveling early on Saturday and Sunday. With sunshine, daytime highs will run nearly 20° above average in the lower 80s. Record highs might even be in danger.

The prolonged warm stretch will come to a dramatic end early Monday with the arrival of a cold front. Expect a few showers as it passes, with colder air quickly following suit. Highs will plunge into the 50s for the first half of next week, with lows near or below freezing in the final days of 2025.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

