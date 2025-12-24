Wednesday PM Forecast: A foggy and warm Christmas, big cooldown to close out 2025

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday across all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. While most won’t see fog moving in by 7 p.m., it could form sooner in areas where smoke is present from bonfires or smoldering fires. When driving in fog, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave extra following distance.

Christmas Day: Rudolph will come to the rescue this Christmas Eve, helping guide Santa into Louisiana as widespread dense fog settles in once again. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less appears likely just about everywhere overnight. If traveling early in the day, slow down and use low-beam headlights. Extra caution is urged in St. James and St. John the Baptist Parishes. Bonfires lit along the levee the night before can leave behind lingering smoke, which may combine with fog overnight to produce “super fog.” This can drop visibility to near zero. With crowds out lighting the way for Papa Noel, local travel could become hazardous, so remain especially vigilant on the roads. The good news is that super fog should be localized rather than widespread.

Christmas morning will start off very mild, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. As low clouds and fog lift, sunshine will poke out, allowing highs to surge into the upper 70s.

Up Next: Fog looks to remain a regular part of the forecast for now, though it should become more patchy into the weekend. Afternoons will trend even warmer with highs challenging 80°. A major change will come Sunday night with the arrival of a cold front. Showers will move through as it passes, and much colder air will follow. Highs will plunge into the 50s for the first half of next week, with lows near or below freezing in the final days of 2025.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron