Wednesday PM Forecast: Heat and Air Quality Issues tomorrow, low rain chances

The hottest stretch of temperatures in more than two decades continues. Dangerous heat will be possible for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

A ***HEAT ADVISORY*** is in effect until 7pm tomorrow for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening but will quickly fade as we get into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will stay well above average, only dropping into the upper 70s. We have already had a record-breaking over two dozen nights that have failed to leave the 80s. On Thursday, temperatures will soar to near 100 degrees, beneath mostly sunny skies. Feels like temperatures will climb to near 110 degrees. Rain will be hard to come by but can not rule out a spotty shower.

Up Next: Dangerous heat will continue to be the story for the rest of the week and weekend. Every afternoon, highs are expected to be at or above 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures could be near 110 degrees each and every day. It will be hard to cool off at night with low temperatures staying in the 80s. Rain chances stay slim into the weekend with about 10 to 20 percent of the area finding a cool down shower. The next measurable rainfall could be at the beginning of next week as the atmosphere starts to look more unstable.







The Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a low pressure area located about 400 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are becoming increasingly less favorable for tropical cyclone formation, and the low is expected to move northward and merge with a frontal system over the north-central Atlantic in the next day or two. This system is no threat to the United States.

