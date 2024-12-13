3 suspects arrested in shooting of 8-year-old on Swan Avenue; BRPD seeks a fourth

BATON ROUGE — Police said Friday officers had arrested three men in last month's killing of an 8-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting and say they are seeking a fourth suspect.

BRPD Chief T.J. Morse announced a second arrest in the case at a Friday news conference, and hours later his agency said a third person had been picked up. Tremell Harris, Yancey Jarrell Jr., and Kendrick Profit are accused of one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

BRPD also said Roger Parker, 19, is wanted for the same charges. Morse said that anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Diellon Daniels was killed in the Nov. 27 shooting near a barber shop on Swan Avenue, near its intersection with Kingfisher Avenue. Diellon's mother Courtlyn Daniels was driving when a car pulled up next to hers and opened fire, hitting three of her children inside.

Diellon Daniels was critically injured and later died in a hospital. The other two children injured are expected to recover. All four children in the car were under the age of 12.

Profit, 22, was arrested Tuesday; Jarrell, 23, was arrested Thursday; and Harris, 27, was arrested Friday.

On Dec. 2, BRPD officers said they searched a home and found Profit and the sedan that was seen during the shooting. On Thursday, Profit told police he was not inside the vehicle during the shooting and that he "only performed mechanical services" on the car, adding that he had never ridden in the vehicle.

According to surveillance footage detailed in arrest records, police identified Profit as one of four men who exited the vehicle where the shots came from. Police added that Profit later removed multiple items from the car.

Detectives said they later found a live round and a shell casing from the area where Profit was seen dumping items he took from the car after the shooting.

Jarrell was also seen exiting the vehicle, police said in an affidavit.

East Baton Rouge Parish court records show Jarrell had been arrested previously for possession of a stolen firearm. According to court documents, Jarrell told police he had bought a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber handgun from someone for $120. The charge was dismissed in 2021 after he entered a course on efficient decision-making run by a court.

Harris was accused of aggravated flight and a possession of a stolen weapon charge in 2020, court records show. Police who went to a disturbance near the intersection of Evangeline Street and Plank Road say they saw Harris with a short-barreled rifle. During a chase, police said, Harris threw a Serbian AK-style handgun out a car window.

Harris was sentenced to a term of probation that was set to expire next Monday. The state's Probation and Parole Office asked the court Friday to issue a warrant for Harris' arrest on a probation violation.

Police said previously that Profit has a criminal arrest history for theft and aggravated flight from an officer. He was arrested about a week after the shooting on unrelated theft charges.