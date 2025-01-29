Wednesday PM Forecast: front, line of showers and thunderstorms arrives tomorrow night

After an unseasonably warm Thursday, a cold front will move in overnight. Look for a round of showers and thunderstorms just ahead of the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will persist overnight. Low temperatures in the low 60s will occur near midnight. Then, southeast winds of 5-10mph will bring an increase in temperatures and moisture. As a result, some patchy fog may develop near daybreak as thermometers make it back to the mid 60s. On Thursday, a warm front will lift through the region partially clearing skies. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s, very near records for the date. There will also be a hint of spring-like mugginess in the air to pair with the unseasonably warm conditions. You will also notice lively southeast winds of 15-25mph and even higher gusts. Spotty showers may develop during the day, but they would be brief and light.

An approaching cold front will send a line of showers and thunderstorms into the region after dusk. The line could reach areas north and west of Baton Rouge as early as 9pm and then will exit areas south and east by 6am. There is a Level 2/5 “slight risk” for severe weather for areas west of Baton Rouge with everywhere else under a Level 1/5 “marginal risk.” In general, severe weather ingredients look limited with this system but need for a weather warning is possible. Due to the thin and quick moving nature of the line, most locations will see under a half inch of rain with up to an inch possible north and west of Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Once the front moves through, conditions will quickly dry up on Friday. Expect sunshine to return for the afternoon with westerly breezes of 10-15mph. This cold front will be weak in terms of air mass modification and so don’t expect to find much cooler temperatures on the other side of it. Nice, cooperative weather is in store for outdoor plans over the weekend. With mainly clear skies, Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the low 70s with lows in the upper 40s. Temperatures will remain above average next week and in the long term, even beyond the next seven days.

