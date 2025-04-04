Family of man who allegedly urinated on chip rack at gas station pays for damages

WATSON - Management of a gas station is looking for a man who allegedly walked into the store and urinated on a chip rack before climbing into the driver's seat of his car from the passenger side and driving away.

The gas station, Frog's at Magnolia Beach, posted pictures of the man urinating on a rack of chips and a video of him climbing back into his car before driving off early Friday morning.

"Restitution for this one: $206.56 plus tax for the chips and chip rack," management posted.

Later Friday morning, the store made another post thanking the man's siblings, who came forward and paid for the damages.

"While we may make jokes and be harsh, which is a punishment in and of itself, we still stand behind the fact that anyone can overcome their struggles with the help of their faith, friends, family, and targeted resources," Frog's said.

The last post the store made? A cheeky picture of the aforementioned chip rack, advertising "FREE CHIPS" for anyone interested.