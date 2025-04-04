Kailin Chio making her name known in her first season with LSU gymnastics

BATON ROUGE - LSU is known to have some strong all-arounders on their roster year in and year out. That's no different in 2025 as the Tigers compete veterans Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan on all four events.

They've even added a young star that's putting up veteran numbers. Freshman gymnast, Kailin Chio, is taking the college gymnastics world by storm.

After somewhat of a rocky start to the season, Chio made it a point to "get out of her head," and trust her gymnastics. Since then, she has put up big scores each week for the Tigers, en route to their 198.115 National Qualifying Score (NQS).

By the end of the regular season, Chio has racked up the season honors, most notably being named the SEC Freshman of the Year. She is also an All-American on every event.

Now, Chio and the Tigers set their eyes on their post season run. They have already advanced to the Penn State regional final.

If they're among the top two teams in the regional final, they will advance to the NCAA National Championship semifinals in Fort Worth, Tx on April 17.