Wednesday PM Forecast: after one more cool morning, trending warmer

After one more cool morning, seasonable conditions will return to the area. There are no major rain chances but spotty showers do come back into the forecast.

Next 24 Hours: Another cool night is ahead as low temperatures sink to about 51 degrees beneath clear skies. Mainly sunny skies will stick around on Thursday. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10mph, enough to keep humidity low and high temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

Up Next: The end of the week will bring a transition in the weather pattern. By Friday, conditions will slowly moderate as southeast winds and onshore flow return moisture to the area. Highs will get back into the mid 80s. Over the weekend, mornings will be much muggier with lows in the mid 60s. This added moisture will help clouds develop along with some isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. No single day looks like a washout. While not currently in the forecast, an isolated high temperature near 90 degrees is not out of the question. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

Garth Brooks: For those heading out to the concert on Saturday evening, the weather looks good. Those arriving early to tailgate will find mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. A stray shower is not out of the question but would be short-lived. Into the evening hours, expect mostly clear skies and thermometers will fall out of the 80s into the 70s with a touch of humidity.

On Wednesday, the World Meteorological Organization officially retired the name Ida from the Atlantic Hurricane name rotation. For more details, CLICK HERE.

The Explanation: A weak, but broad upper level ridge of high pressure will traverse the Eastern U.S. through the end of the week. A surface high pressure system will move toward the Bahamas by the weekend causing surface winds to come out of the southeast and return moisture to the region. Onshore flow will gradually prime the atmosphere with moisture brining more humid and uncomfortable conditions. A couple of weak upper level disturbances will move well north of the area Saturday through early next week. A cold front could get just close enough to help heave out some pop-up, afternoon showers or thunderstorms—especially on Sunday and Wednesday. However, those two days just get a slight bump in areal rain coverage to 20 percent compared to 10 percent on the other days. Temperatures will warm well above average into the upper 80s through the period. While not explicitly in the forecast, an isolated reading of 90 degrees is possible.

--Josh

