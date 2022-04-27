79°
Ida becomes a retired hurricane name

Wednesday, April 27 2022
Source: World Meteorological Organization
By: WBRZ Weather Team

The name, Ida, has been officially retired from the reoccurring storm name list. As we know all too well in south Louisiana, this was a devastating storm. Learn more about the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) decision to retire the name here.

This is now one of 94 storm names that have been retired. Ida will be replaced with Imani when this name list returns to the rotation in 2027.

