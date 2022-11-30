Wednesday PM Forecast: 24 hours of extra layers

Behind a cold front, north winds kept temperatures much lower on Wednesday. The cool spell will be short lived.

Next 24 Hours: A much colder night is ahead. Thanks to clear skies and north winds of 5-10mph, low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s. Some neighborhoods north and east of Baton Rouge could see patchy frost. Thursday will be seasonably cool. Despite sunshine, east winds of 5-10mph will help to hold high temperatures in the low 60s.

Up Next: The weather will stay quiet through the end of the workweek. However, an onshore wind shift on Friday afternoon will help to warm temperatures back above average into the low 70s. Added moisture will aid in increasing clouds as well. The weekend will start in the 60s before highs surge into the upper 70s. A weak front will press into the area from the northwest on Saturday, but this one looks rather lackluster. At the very least, there will be some additional cloudiness and perhaps a stray shower or two. Thermometers will stay 10-15 degrees above average Sunday through Wednesday before the next front arrives by the middle of next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days. Wednesday marks the end of the 2022 Hurricane Season. No further updates will be issued, unless necessary, until May 2023.

The 2022 Hurricane Season ENDS TODAY. This was the year of well timed cold fronts. Look how empty the Gulf looks! https://t.co/M4eaAAFCdc — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) November 30, 2022

The Explanation: A much cooler night is ahead with southwest Mississippi cooling off into the lower and middle 30s. Elsewhere, expect upper 30s to lower 40s expected respectively as a cold airmass continues to advect into the region. Tonight will not provide ideal radiational cooling conditions as winds remain elevated. In a calmer scenario, freezing temperatures would be possible as far south as the Metro Area. Thursday will be seasonably cool with temperatures generally topping out around 60 degrees. The upper level pattern will speed up and the end of the week as an upper level ridge builds across the Gulf of Mexico. At the surface, a southeast wind flow will develop as a surface high pressure system begins to exit the Mid Atlantic Coast Thursday night and into Friday. A warming trend will quickly take place across the region to end the workweek and start the upcoming weekend. By Saturday, eyes shift upstream again as a weak cold front moves toward our region. Outside of a minor chance for showers on Saturday, there is nothing to get excited about with this feature. Through the remainder of the 7-Day Forecast, the ridge will remain across the Gulf with promoting well above average temperatures with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.

