Wednesday Health Report: This exotic fruit, plus other foods, can help improve digestive health

New recommendations for improving your gut health were recently published in a British medical journal.

The journal suggests eating 2-3 kiwi fruit daily for four weeks to help relieve chronic constipation. The kiwi's unique type of fiber, enzymes and natural crystals seem to bulk up stools and lubricate the gut, making it easier to go.

When it comes to carbs and constipation, rye bread outperformed white bread and some laxatives, but it is not ideal for anyone who has celiac disease.

Other strategies the guidelines recommend include drinking 2-6 cups of mineral water per day. Its magnesium content helps move things along.

You might also consider taking a magnesium supplement, though that should be discussed with your doctor first.

Surprisingly, a diet high in fiber overall did not show clear benefits, though a targeted fiber supplement like psyllium could do the trick.