Wednesday AM Forecast: Winter chill continues, Rain arrives to end workweek

A ***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY*** remains in effect until 9am Wednesday across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Very cold wind chills, as low as 20 degrees, could lead to frostbite or hypothermia if proper clothing is not worn. While the air temperatures should not be low enough to cause infrastructure issues for most of the Metro Area, those living north of the I-12 corridor may consider wrapping exposed, exterior pipes out of an abundance of caution.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday features another frigid morning with temperatures in the upper-20s and wind chills even colder. Continue to prioritize extra layers and covering exposed skin when spending excess times outdoors this morning. We will see a decent amount of sunshine Wednesday which will allow afternoon highs to climb near the 50 degree mark in the Capital City, still remaining well below average for this time of year. Any clouds that do move in today will clear overnight and allow for temperatures to tumble once again into the upper-20s with calm winds. As for now, East and West Baton Rouge, Livingston, and south Tangipahoa parishes have been placed under a Freeze Warning for Thursday morning as temperatures will likely drop below the freezing mark in those areas.

As a reminder, starting this season, NWS has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes, including the removal of Hard Freeze Warnings, HERE.

Up Next: A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will move towards the Louisiana coast during the day Thursday. As it does, cloud cover will increase during afternoon hours with rain to follow. Thursday will likely only see spotty to isolated showers around during the afternoon/evening timeframe, with widespread rain arriving overnight. While the rain is near, temperatures will stay a good bit above freezing, almost completely limiting the chance for snow or wintry precipitation in the Capital Area. It is worth noting that there could be a brief window where light sleet or freezing rain falls north of I-12, but even that is unlikely. The cold rain will be moderate to heavy at times, especially into Friday morning; this could impact some morning commutes around the area. An average of 1-2" of rainfall is expected to fall with this system. One caveat to the forecast is that if the storm track shifts farther south than currently expected, chances could increase for wintry precipitation to get in the mix. To be clear though, the likelihood of that happening continues to decrease.

By late Friday afternoon, conditions will have dried up and will remain dry through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with mornings near freezing and afternoons Saturday in the low 50s and Sunday in the upper 50s.

