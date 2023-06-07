Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: The pattern continues with heat and PM showers today
Keeping the HEAT and the showers in today's forecast.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Another day, another chance for PM showers. Waking up this morning with some patchy fog. Be sure you are adding some extra minutes to your commute, the fog will begin to lift as the sunrises. Other than that a nice comfortable start to your Wednesday. Temperatures dipping into the upper-60s with mostly clear skies. Throughout the day, temperatures will creep towards 90°. Some may break the 90° mark, it all depends on when and where showers develop this afternoon. Isolated showers will start up right around 2PM and stick around through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but the rinse and repeat pattern continues.
Up Next: There is plenty of humidity to keep the pattern repeating into the weekend. Thursday you will wake up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the low-90s. Quick pop-up showers will start bubbling up. The rain will not stick around for very long. Each day there will be less moisture, and in return fewer PM showers. No day will be completely dry. Every afternoon you should expect the 90° heat, and on the days we see less showers… we could break into the mid-to-upper 90s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'We were set up for failure:' White Castle PD runs out of...
-
One injured in shooting off Chippewa Street Wednesday morning
-
Police identify 69-year-old shot, killed off Scenic Highway early Wednesday
-
Baker School Board approves teacher raises during Tuesday evening meeting
-
New bill adds option to donate bone marrow to state registration
Sports Video
-
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season