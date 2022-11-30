Wednesday AM Forecast: The 30s will be back tonight

Temperatures behind the storms are much cooler.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The rest of the storms from overnight are in the clearing process. There may be a few more showers through the morning, but by noon we will see some sunshine. Those storms did come in along a cold front and temperatures today will actually be dropping through the afternoon. Most the afternoon hours will be spent in the 50s. With some sunshine, the temperatures may rebound into the low 60s briefly. After the sun goes down, temperatures will drop fast into the upper 30s.

Up Next: High temperatures on Thursday will be on the cooler side, staying in the low 60s. Skies will be sunny and clear. Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will bump up into the 70s. Humidity will go up a bit into the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 60s starting Friday night. Weekend temperatures will be in the 70s with higher humidity. A few showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon, but it will not be a total washout. Muggy and warm conditions will last into next week too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No activity expected for the next 5 days. Today is the last official day of hurricane season.

Tuesday Review: There were a few storm reports for hail, wind, and tornadoes in Amite and Pike counties as storms came through on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service is working to confirm any tornadoes and their paths.