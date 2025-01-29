Wednesday AM Forecast: Temps continue to warm ahead of next storm system

Our next storm system will arrive while most are sleeping Thursday night with a few stronger storms possible. Conditions will dry back up and sunshine will return just in time for the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions early Wednesday will be accompanied by temperatures in the low 50s. The clouds will be tough to break today and a few spotty showers may squeeze out of them. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s despite the clouds on Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, the same cloudy conditions will persist and overnight lows in response will only fall into the low 60s.

Up Next: As a warm front moves through and partial clearing of the skies occurs Thursday afternoon, high temperatures tomorrow could climb into the low-80s around the Capital Area. There will also be a hint of spring-like mugginess in the air to pair with the unseasonably warm conditions. During daytime hours, breezy winds and a few isolated showers may develop ahead of a line of thunderstorms set to arrive late tomorrow night. The line of storms will be brought through the state ahead of a weak cold front. Arrival of this system is expected as early as 9 pm for areas north/west of Baton Rouge. The rain will move east through the night and depart around daybreak on Friday. There is a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather for areas west of Baton Rouge to account for the chance of a storm or two becoming something stronger. Everybody else is under a Level 1/5 risk. Up to 1" of rain is possible across the region with this round of rainfall, with lesser amounts likely to the south and east as the storms lose steam.

Once the front moves through, possibly before daybreak Friday, conditions will quickly dry up. This front will not bring cooler air to the region however a much drier air mass will move in, resulting in sunny conditions all weekend. Both highs and lows appear to remain above average in the long term, beyond the next seven days.

