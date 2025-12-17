Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures warm ahead of next cold front

Temperatures are much warmer than the past few mornings, with many 20-25 degrees higher than 24 hours ago. Highs will reach into the 70s Thursday, before a cold front knocks us back down by the end of the week.

Today & Tonight: It is shaping up to be a dreary day, with many not seeing any sunshine. Highs will reach near 66 degrees with a few spotty showers being possible. Dry mid-level air will keep rain coverage on the lower side. Overnight, clouds and a few showers will stick around. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: Low clouds will hang around early on Thursday, but they’ll give way to increasing sunshine as the day goes on. With a warm south wind in place, temperatures will climb into the mid-70s. A cold front moves through in the evening, bringing a chance for a few isolated showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Winds will shift out of the north behind the front, knocking temperatures down a bit for Friday. Expect highs in the lower 60s and morning lows in the mid-40s. The cooler air won’t last long, as temperatures bounce back over the weekend with daytime highs returning to the 70s and nighttime readings near 60 degrees.

Christmas Week & Day: A broad area of high pressure is expected to dominate the pattern next week, favoring warmer-than-normal and mostly dry conditions across the southern states. In Baton Rouge, daytime highs should remain in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s, including on Christmas Day. Rain chances look minimal throughout the week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.