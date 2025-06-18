Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures rising, Radar activity on the decline

After days of stormy weather, the Capital Region is shifting to a more typical summer pattern. Expect more sunshine, warmer temps, and isolated afternoon storms over the next two days before extreme heat moves in this weekend.

Today, Tonight, & Tomorrow: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny with just a few isolated afternoon storms. Temps will start in the 70s and quickly climb into the low 90s, feeling closer to 100° with the humidity. If you're heading to outdoor Juneteenth events tomorrow, be sure to find ways to stay cool in the Louisiana heat.

Up Next: Summer officially begins Friday at 9:42 PM with the Summer Solstice — and so does the return of intense Louisiana heat. From Friday through Sunday, mornings will start in the mid-70s and quickly warm up under sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-90s, with the heat index exceeding 100° in many areas. Rain chances stay low due to high pressure, though a few coastal showers are possible. The heat will stick around into the final week of June.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.