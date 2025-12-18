Thursday AM Forecast: Unseasonably warm today followed by brief cooldown

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm today ahead of a cold front. As it passes, expect a thin line of isolated showers and storms before a brief cooldown.

Today & Tonight: Although the morning will start off with clouds and a few showers, partial clearing will take place the rest of the day. Highs will reach into the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. A cold front will pass in the evening, delivering a thin line of isolated showers and storms. This will be very quick hitting, before we dry out overnight. Northerly winds will allow cooler air to filter in, and we will bottom out near 43 degrees.

Up Next: Highs will top out in the lower 60s under sunny skies Friday after the front passage. We will see one more morning in the 40s before warmer and moister air moves in once again. The 70s return over the weekend, with lows getting back to the upper 50s. Another cold front will approach Sunday, but will likely stall to our north. The result will be isolated showers and storms, but no cooldown. A ridge of high pressure will build Christmas week, leading to warm and dry conditions. Expect highs in the 70s, with lows in the 50s all week long.

