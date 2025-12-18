Thursday PM Forecast: one last chill before the holiday warmup

If you enjoyed the spring-like warmth on Thursday, you’re in luck because, after a very brief reality check Friday, temperatures are heading right back into the 70s just in time for the peak of the holiday season.

Friday: crisp

Saturday: warming

Sunday & Monday: muggy, clouds, isolated showers

Through Christmas: unseasonably warm

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold front will move through the Capital Area tonight, which may bring a few light showers through the early evening, but rain chances will end by midnight with rapidly clearing skies. Lows will settle into the low 40s as winds become northwesterly. Those breezes could be just enough to move around holiday lawn decorations, so make sure they are secured. Friday will be the "cool" day of the week, but even then, it will be pleasant and seasonable. Look for highs in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Good news for the plants and pipes—this latest front will not bring freezing temperatures. Though Saturday morning will be the chilliest of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, lows will hang around 40 degrees. Take a jacket if you’re heading out for some Christmas cheer, but that might be the last time you need it before the holiday.

Up Next: As we head into the final weekend before Christmas, the warm air will return in full force. Saturday highs will charge into the low to mid 70s beneath mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, it will start to feel a little more humid as a stalling front to the north draws some moisture inland from the Gulf. That feature could aid in isolated showers out there in the second half of the weekend, but it certainly won't be a washout. If you have outdoor travel plans or family gatherings, know that there could be a nuisance shower. Also, don’t be fooled by the fact that it will be the first day of astronomical winter, highs will be in the mid 70s!

After Monday, the weak front to the north will dissipate, and the chance for showers will wane as well. As the Storm Station has highlighted for over a week now, unseasonable warmth will persist right through the holiday. If you don’t like the temperatures, you might at least like that afternoons will be quiet with plenty of sun. Mornings could be a little foggy in spots.

– Josh

