Wednesday AM Forecast: Stuck in a hot and steamy summertime pattern

Hot, steamy, and mostly dry conditions dominate the Storm Station 7-day forecast. Relief from the heat will be hard to come by in the near future so it is highly advised to continue to practice heat safety when spending time outdoors.

A * HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect from 10am to 7pm Wednesday for all of Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, as feels-like temperatures up to 112 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures will combine with moderate humidity and could possibly cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* will be in effect again on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Ozone Advisory Day for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes for the rest of today and again on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment.

Today & Tonight: As high pressure in the upper atmosphere controls the region this week, Wednesday will feel awfully similar to days that came before and that will come after. Warm and muggy morning conditions will quickly turn hot once the sun rises during the 6 o'clock hour. Mostly sunny skies will dominate for the first half of the day, sending temperatures near 90° by mid-morning and closer to 100° by peak heating Wednesday afternoon. Baton Rouge's forecast high temperatures of 99° will likely feel +10° hotter at times thanks to the summertime humidity. Afternoon pop-up storms remain on a spotty basis Wednesday, with only 20% of the Capital Region expected to see rain today.

Overnight, the pattern will persist as mostly clear skies allow temperatures to slowly fall into the upper-70's around the state.

Up Next: While Thursday will feel very similar to Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper-90's during the afternoon, a slight rise in moisture values could allow for a better coverage of afternoon cooling showers. Thursday features an isolated or 30% chance of storms around the region, although majority of viewers will still remain dry. We will conclude the workweek and head into the weekend with the same, oppressive heat. Morning lows in the upper-70's and upper 90 degree afternoon highs dominate the Storm Station 7-day forecast. Rain coverage does remain slim but we are tracking the possibility for a wave of storms sometime over the weekend, although exact coverage and timing remains very uncertain.

The Tropics: As of early Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Ernesto continues to move NW with wind speeds just below hurricane strength criteria. By Wednesday afternoon, the storm is forecast to become a hurricane and continue to gain strength in the coming days. The storm will turn north on Thursday as it continues across the western Atlantic Ocean and could become a major hurricane while approaching Bermuda this weekend.

