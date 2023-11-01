Wednesday AM Forecast: November starts off cold but temperatures return to the 80s by Sunday

The coldest temperatures yet of the season on Wednesday and Thursday morning usher in November with a not-so-warm welcome. We will watch temperatures gradually move towards average near the weekend and the 80s return by next week. Rain remains very hard to come by over the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: Freeze Warnings are in effect for Amite and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi early Wednesday. Wind chill values in the lower 30s will be felt across both Louisiana and Mississippi this morning. Extra layers will definitely be needed as you head out the door today. Temperatures this afternoon will heat up near 60° under clear skies. Winds remain elevated today and adding in the extremely low humidity values we once again raise the concern for fire danger and are put in a Red Flag Warning again today. Avoid burning when possible.

Overnight we will see the coldest temperatures of the season across the region. Parts of Mississippi and parishes north of the capital city are in a Freeze Warning because of the high possibility of temperatures to reach 32° or lower. Consider bringing outdoor pets and any plants inside overnight as we have not seen temperatures this cold in quite a while.





Up Next: We will see a warming trend begin Thursday afternoon. Weekend conditions will be dry and comfortable. By Sunday, we’ll see highs returning to the 80s with lows in the 50s. Over the next 7 days, rain chances remain very unlikely and the overall forecast is quite quiet.

The Tropics: A cluster of showers and storms over the eastern Caribbean Sea have shown little signs of strengthening overnight Tuesday. There is still a medium chance that this wave could become a tropical depression later in the week as it moves westward. Regardless of development, the system has the potential to produce heavy rain over portions of Central America late this week.

--Emma Kate Cowan

