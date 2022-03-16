Wednesday AM Forecast: Mostly sunny until the next round of storms on Friday morning

There is one more round of showers and storms before the weekend. The WBRZ viewing area is under a heightened risk for hail on Friday morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: For your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be near 50°. A much calmer day than yesterday!

Up Next: Some areas may scratch 80° on Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day. Then Thursday night, clouds build in and another round of overnight rain will move in. More isolated showers and storms will be in and out between midnight and 10 a.m. on Friday. These storms could pack a punch with a heavy downpour and there is a heightened risk for hail. A LEVEL 2/5 SLIGHT risk has been assigned to the storms for the possibility of hail 1 inch or larger as well as gusty potentially damaging winds. Like Tuesday everything will clear before the afternoon.

These storms will be ushered through the area along a cold front, but the temperature change on the other side will be minimal. Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s. If you are headed to the Wearin of the Green parade early, be sure to wear layers. Temperatures will not warm out of the 50s until late morning. The parade rolls out at 10 a.m. Afternoon highs will be near 70°. Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s. Monday will be mostly clear before scattered showers return on Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— thunderstorms and hail —please have access to alerts through Friday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.