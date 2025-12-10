Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Jackets required early, not needed in the afternoon
Up Next: Thursday will come in a bit cooler in the wake of Wednesday’s front, but afternoon temperatures should still hover around normal in the mid-60s. After that brief dip, warmth builds back fast. By Friday and Saturday, highs will climb into the 70s and morning lows into the 50s. A touch of added moisture could squeeze out a spotty sprinkle, though most areas won’t see a drop. A stronger mechanism for rain arrives Sunday with the next front, but even then, only a few showers are expected. Once it passes, cooler-than-normal conditions settle in for early next week, with highs close to 60° and lows near 40°.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
Trending News
— Balin
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man who killed woman while livestreaming sentenced to life in prison
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Brushfire Art Studio gives residents place for...
-
Bob Dylan, Randy Travis to perform at Raising Cane's River Center
-
St. Gabriel Police searching for man wanted for financial crimes
-
EBRSO deputies arrest man accused of having nearly 100 pictures of child...
Sports Video
-
Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored
-
LSU football turns focus to upcoming bowl game to close out 2025...
-
Dunham back at Superdome for third time in four years
-
LSU Women's Basketball leads National Anthem after sound system failed
-
Breaux plans to enter transfer portal