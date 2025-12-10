Wednesday AM Forecast: Jackets required early, not needed in the afternoon

Temperatures will dip into the 30s for the next few mornings, so you’ll still want a jacket early on. By the afternoon, abundant sunshine will warm things up, and those extra layers can come off. Today & Tonight: Grab a jacket before heading out, and watch for a few patches of fog early on. After the cold start, sunshine takes over, pushing temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70°. Any extra layers you needed this morning will be easy to peel off by afternoon. A dry cold front slides through late in the day, bringing little more than a light wind shift. Overnight, temperatures drop back into the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: Thursday will come in a bit cooler in the wake of Wednesday’s front, but afternoon temperatures should still hover around normal in the mid-60s. After that brief dip, warmth builds back fast. By Friday and Saturday, highs will climb into the 70s and morning lows into the 50s. A touch of added moisture could squeeze out a spotty sprinkle, though most areas won’t see a drop. A stronger mechanism for rain arrives Sunday with the next front, but even then, only a few showers are expected. Once it passes, cooler-than-normal conditions settle in for early next week, with highs close to 60° and lows near 40°.

