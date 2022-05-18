Wednesday AM Forecast: High humidity could make for a bad hair day

The summertime humidity is here!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your Wednesday is starting out muggy and warm. The 70s will quickly turn into 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The heat index will be in the 90s through the evening hours and we will see some relief only after the sun start setting. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 70s.

Up Next: The rest of the work week is trending very dry. Rain will hold off through Friday. Mostly sunny skies will bring temperatures into the low 90s on Thursday and Friday. There will be plenty of dry time to get outside. Grab your sunglasses, sunscreen, and a water bottle or two if you are hanging out in the sunshine. Get out there now before showers return over the weekend. Overnight temperatures will not offer much in terms of relief from the heat. We will bottom out near 70° all week. Scattered showers will be back in the forecast over the weekend. We are not tracking any total washouts, but most areas will catch a shower or two on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Isolated pop-up showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center has started issuing official, tropical weather outlooks. While this was previously done on the first day of hurricane season, June 1, last year the NHC decided to start outlooks earlier due to the recent string of pre-season tropical systems. With the latest outlook, no development is expected over the next 5 days.

Long range outlooks also suggesting no development over the next 14 days.