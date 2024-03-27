Wednesday AM Forecast: Ending the month with cool mornings and warm afternoons

The final days of March feature plenty of sunshine and dry conditions, great for getting outdoors and enjoying the spring temperatures! The nice weather continues into Easter weekend and even through the first day of April.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday starts off with cool temperatures in the low to mid 50's across the Capital Area. Mainly clear skies this morning will turn to a mix of sun and clouds by lunchtime. Afternoon temperatures will hang out in the low 70s, making for a very nice, spring day! Northerly winds between 5-10 mph mixed with dew points that have also declined greatly since Monday, will add to the comfortable conditions outside.

Overnight tonight, southern Louisiana will see slightly cooler temperatures with morning lows early Thursday in the mid-40s.

Up Next: Temperatures will quickly rebound after the chilly start Thursday into the mid-70s. This will be the start to a warming trend that continues through the end of the month. Thursday and Friday will feature ample sunshine with the addition of clouds into the forecast by the weekend. Also on Saturday and Sunday, afternoon highs will be in the low-80s after mornings in the 50s. By April 1st, our forecasted high of 87° will be flirting with the record high of 88°, putting us more than 10° above average for the start of the month. Significant rain chances remain scarce from the Storm Station 7-day forecast.

