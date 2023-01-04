Wednesday AM Forecast: Drying out and cooling off for the rest of the week

Conditions are drying out and cooling off.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a heavy downpour last night, things are drying out and today will be more pleasant. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. Tonight the temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

Up Next: Skies will stay clear for the second half of the week. Thursday is looking sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s in the afternoon and overnight temperatures near 40°. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Friday too with more sunshine. Saturday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. On Sunday, scattered showers will be around in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, and it will not rain all day. Temperatures between the showers will be in the upper 60s. A few showers will linger into the new week, but showers will be mostly light and isolated. Afternoon temperatures next week are trending in the 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

