Wednesday AM Forecast: Cold front tonight brings near freezing temps the next few mornings

A cold front later today brings a punch of cold air to the state for the last few days of the year. Starting early Thursday, morning lows will flirt with the freezing mark, with coldest temperatures of the week expected Friday morning. New Years Day brings our next chance of rain, although not looking to be a washout at this time.

Today & Tonight: Any clouds around today will quickly be swiped away tonight thanks to a cold front that will move across southeast Louisiana late Wednesday. Ahead of the front, afternoon temperatures will reach into the mid-60s resulting in a comfortable afternoon ahead of a chilly next few days. Overnight, cold air behind the front quickly moves in as temperature drop into the mid 30s across the state.

Make sure to cover pipes and plants the next few mornings as we enter frost and freeze territory.

Up Next: Afternoon temperatures Thursday and Friday will stick in the mid to upper 50s after near freezing morning lows. For the last weekend of 2023, morning lows remain in the 30s while afternoon temperatures gradually increase back into the lower 60s. We will have plenty of sunshine around to close out the year with dry conditions in place as well.

While New Year’s Eve looks largely dry, we’re beginning to see a signal in the data suggesting a chance for a few showers on New Year’s Day. Given that we’re still several days out from the new year, be sure to check back to see if the timing shifts around a bit. This will require close monitoring in the coming days.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

