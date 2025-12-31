Wednesday AM Forecast: Cold closes out 2025, warmth builds heading into 2026

We’ll close out 2025 on the chilly side, as below-normal temperatures dominate. Warmer air returns early in the New Year, followed by a late-week system that could deliver a round of rain.

Today & Tonight: New Year’s Eve will be bright and sunny from morning through the afternoon, with temperatures rebounding from the 20s early to around 60° later in the day. Skies stay clear as we ring in 2026. Anyone heading out to celebrate should plan for a jacket, as readings slide back through the 40s during the evening and land in the low 40s by midnight. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Up Next: The first few days of 2026 will feature a steady warming trend. Overnight lows move above freezing starting on New Year’s Day, while afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s by Thursday and reach the mid-70s on Friday. That warmer air sets the stage for another cold front, bringing a few showers and storms late Friday and early Saturday. Behind the front, temperatures won’t fall much, as this system is Pacific-driven rather than Arctic, keeping any cooldown brief and mild into the weekend.

— Balin

