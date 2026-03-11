Wednesday PM Forecast: All clear from severe weather, a chilly wake-up call by morning

The threat of severe weather is now over for the Storm Station's 13-parish, 2-county coverage area from Pointe Coupee Parish to the I-55 corridor. Showers and the occasional rumble of thunder will linger past midnight; however, all activity will remain below severe limits. Then the attention shifts to the passage of a cold front late that will send temperatures dropping by morning. That's just one of two cold fronts in the Storm Station 7-Day forecast.

Thursday: sunny and crisp

Friday & The Weekend: warming right back up, dry

Early Next Week: even cooler

Tonight & Tomorrow: The severe weather threat has ended. While rain showers will persist leading up to midnight, they will taper thereafter. Nothing more than a stray shower is expected leading up to dawn. By daybreak, even the clouds will show signs of breaking.

Crisp, northerly winds will bring in cooler, drier air by daybreak. While low temperatures will still be in the 50s around dawn, high temperatures will stay in the upper 60s on Thursday afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine.

Up Next: You’ll definitely want a jacket as you head out the door on Friday with lows into the low 40s for the first time in weeks! The chill after the first cold front will be short-lived, though, as high temperatures climb right back to near-average in the 70s on Friday.

The weather couldn’t be much better for outdoor festivities this weekend, including the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. Expect full sunshine and a high temperature near 80 degrees. Sunday will stay warm with a high temperature back into the mid-80s. Then, a second cold front will blow through as the weekend closes, bringing a stripe of showers through the area Sunday night.

Even colder temperatures will follow that front. Temperatures on Monday will stay in the 50s for a while, possibly reaching the low 60s if enough sun comes out. By Tuesday morning, wake-up temperatures will slip all the way to the upper 30s! If you’ve already started your spring gardening, you may want to keep some covers handy for those sensitive plants early next week.

— The Storm Station Meteorologists

