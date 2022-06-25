Weatherization funds still available for low income families

SCOTLANDVILLE- More than a million dollars are going towards improving homes in the Capitol and New Orleans region for low income families, and there is still time to apply for this year. It's all through the federally funded Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP).

"Lower income households are usually energy burdened, so what we're doing is relieving residents so they can lower energy cost," Lyneisha Jackson, Project manager for Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), said.

Dozens of people came to the Jewel J Newman Community Center on Saturday, hoping to start saving money on their electric bills. Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks hosted the application event.

"If you have this old outdated refrigerator that is sucking up all this energy, guess what? You may get a new refrigerator," Banks said.

"If you have spaces around the doorways, or around your windows, that causes your AC to blow harder, that has your energy cost super high," Jackson said.

The decades old program, making homes more energy efficient for low income families.

"The Quad Area Contractors will come to your home and do a diagnostic to see see what measures can be done to improve and help lower your energy cost" Jackson said.

According to the 2021 state plan, the Baton Rouge and New Orleans region was allocated $1,053,162.00, or 43% of the states total budget.

"We know that East Baton Rouge Parish especially the northern part of the parish, rural parishes, Iberville Parish, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, we have a lot of older homes that need updating" Banks said.

Banks says there still plenty of funds left, and encourages everyone to apply. Even if you are a renter.

"People are so accustomed to not qualifying that they automatically un-qualify themselves. But we're telling you, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain," Banks said.

Banks is hosting another event on July 30th, register here. You do not need to attend the event to apply.