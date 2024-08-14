89°
Latest Weather Blog
'We do not have any answers:' Killian leaders unsure why town's water turned black
KILLIAN - The Town of Killian issued a statement regarding the quality of the town's water after residents experienced dark-colored water of the weekend.
After a meeting Tuesday where residents showed frustration over the lack of communication, the town said it received a letter from the Louisiana Department of Health regarding water test results from samples collected Tuesday showing no coliform or E. coli findings.
Additionally, no boil water advisory is being issued and the town "does not have any answers regarding what occurred over the weekend."
The town has said they will have the phone at Town Hall forwarded during evening hours and weekends to "ensure [it has] a means for residents to report any water issues after hours."
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drainage system isn't cutting it, people asking for change in Perkins neighborhood
-
Man accused of fentanyl poisoning death arrested for second-degree murder, drug dealing
-
Active week of gun violence puts Baton Rouge back on pace to...
-
Time for a check-in: How is the USS Kidd doing?
-
Gordon McKernan holding billboard design contest for Louisiana residents