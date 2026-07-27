Two apartments burned, one cat rescued in Monday afternoon fire

ST. GEORGE — Two apartments were burned and a cat was rescued in a Monday afternoon fire, the St. George Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at an apartment around 2:05 p.m. along Toulon Drive and spread to at least one other unit. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

Firefighters rescued a cat from the flames, and a SGFD spokesperson said it is doing well. No people were injured.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department assisted in putting the fire out.