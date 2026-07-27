94°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Police searching for person accused of stealing scooter near Cox Communications Center
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Police Department is searching for a person they say stole a scooter outside of the LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes.
According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the theft happened on July 16.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for 2 people who stole thousands worth of cigarettes from...
-
Cracker Barrel CEO steps down a year after logo debacle
-
BRPD searching for 2 attempted murder suspects in Plank Road shooting
-
Baton Rouge family marks three years since pregnant mother was shot and...
-
Raising Cane's celebrating National Chicken Finger Day with pair of promotions
Sports Video
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
-
LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
The Kingfish are back: will the team stick this time?