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LSU Police searching for person accused of stealing scooter near Cox Communications Center

2 hours 30 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 11:30 AM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Police Department is searching for a person they say stole a scooter outside of the LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes. 

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the theft happened on July 16. 

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. 

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