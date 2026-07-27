Cracker Barrel CEO steps down a year after logo debacle

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel’s CEO is stepping down nearly a year after an attempted rebrand of the chain led to fierce customer backlash.

Lebanon, Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel said Monday that CEO Julie Masino will step down next month but remain with the company until Oct. 9 in an advisory capacity.

David Deno will succeed Masino on Aug. 10 as CEO. Deno served as the CEO of Bloomin’ Brands, which owns Outback Steakhouse and other chains, from 2019 to 2024.

The move comes a year after Cracker Barrel announced a simplified logo and other changes that angered longtime fans.