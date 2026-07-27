Deputies searching for 2 people who stole thousands worth of cigarettes from Circle K in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish deputies are attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing more than $7,000 worth of cigarettes from a Circle K in Prairieville.

According to deputies, around 10:20 p.m. on July 16, the two suspects entered a storage room of a Circle K along La. 73 and stole multiple cases of cigarettes valued at approximately $7,200.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video stealing from the store.