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BRPD searching for 2 attempted murder suspects in Plank Road shooting

2 hours 59 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 5:50 AM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder along Plank Road.

According to police, the two suspects fired multiple shots at a person outside a convenience store in the 5500 block of Plank Road near Hollywood Street. This happened the night of July 4.

The person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life-threatening, BRPD added.

Anyone with information that could help identify these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. 

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