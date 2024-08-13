Killian residents express frustrations over water crisis at town meeting

KILLIAN - Questions about the town's water continue to go answered in Killian. During Tuesday's town board meeting, residents wanted to know what measures are being taken to fix the issue but the alderman council had no answers.

Killian residents have been experiencing dark-colored water that is keeping them from doing there everyday tasks.

"There's nobody in this room that knows what the problem is. Nobody," a resident told the board.

"Nobody is going to tell me that the mess that's coming out of those faucets are safe for the people on this community," another resident said.

The mayor was not in attendance due to an injury. Members of the community felt that the mayor needs to take responsibility for the water issue since he is the one that oversees the water system. Repeated calls from residents and WBRZ have been ignored.

"We need to hold the mayor accountable so we can get some answers," Alderman Kimberly Gill said.

Locals also expressed that if the mayor can't handle the job of overseeing the water system, he should step down.

"He either needs some help or we need someone else," a resident said.

Members of the council say that the community needs to come together to help solve the issue and that they will talk to the mayor about getting this handled in a timely manner.