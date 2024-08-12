Killian mayor goes missing as concerns grow over black water in the town

KILLIAN- The town of Killian is experiencing dirty water again. It has been four months since their last crisis, which lasted for weeks.

Over the weekend, residents experienced dark-colored water, some described as resembling oil. Resident Darren Burns said his wife went to take a bath Sunday morning and noticed the tub was filled with black sediment and the water had a slimy touch. Burns has lived in Killian for 20 years and said black sediment is the worst, but water problems are constant.

Some residents tried to boil the water, and others washed their clothes unaware that garments would come out dirtier than before going in. Burns said residents weren't notified of anything that was going to happen with their water. He saw crews draining a fire hydrant nearby, but was not notified as to why.

"I looked on our local social media there was nothing about issues about our water in Killian," Burns said.

Killian residents say calls and messages to Mayor Ronald Sharp went unanswered. As of Monday, the water has lightened from black to brown, but residents say they have not heard a word back from their mayor. WBRZ has reached out to Mayor Sharp but has not yet got a response.

"We're running out of road, something needs to be done. In 2024, we should at least be able to have clean drinking water in our community," Burns said.

Killian has had issues with water for years, but this time residents feel the transparency from Killian leaders is just as unclear as what is coming out of their faucets. Neither residents nor alderwoman Kimberly Gill has been able to contact Mayor Ronald Sharp.

Gill has requested that the topic of water be added to Tuesday's town board meeting at 6 p.m.