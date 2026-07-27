96°
Latest Weather Blog
Parts of Brusly will be without power Tuesday during planned outage as Entergy conducts repairs
BRUSLY — Parts of Front Brusly will be without power Tuesday night, the town said.
According to officials, the outage is planned for 8 p.m. and is expected to last two hours.
The outage is being done to allow Entergy to perform maintenance in the area.
Around 79 customers will be affected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for 2 people who stole thousands worth of cigarettes from...
-
Cracker Barrel CEO steps down a year after logo debacle
-
BRPD searching for 2 attempted murder suspects in Plank Road shooting
-
Baton Rouge family marks three years since pregnant mother was shot and...
-
Raising Cane's celebrating National Chicken Finger Day with pair of promotions
Sports Video
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
-
LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
The Kingfish are back: will the team stick this time?