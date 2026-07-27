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Raising Cane's celebrating National Chicken Finger Day with pair of promotions
BATON ROUGE — National Chicken Finger Day is Monday, and restaurants serving chicken are rolling out deals to celebrate.
Raising Cane's started the holiday in 2010. This year, they are offering two promotions.
Caniac Club members can get a free chicken tender with each Box Combo purchase. Additionally, each Box Combo sold on Monday will see Cane's donate one dollar to Kickstart Kids, up to one million dollars.
Learn more about the promotions here.
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