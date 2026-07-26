Sunday Journal: Great Flood of 2016, 10 years later

BATON ROUGE — On Aug. 13, 2016, more than half the state was left underwater after unprecedented rainfall caused waterways like the Amite and Comite rivers to surge and flood much of the Capital Area.

Now, 10 years later, WBRZ's John Pastorek looks back on the flood that killed more than a dozen people. It was the worst natural disaster in the United States since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were left under dozens of inches of water, affecting areas that have never flooded before. The 1-in-1,000-year event still affects the Capital Area to this day.