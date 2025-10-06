79°
'We are heartbroken over the loss:' School shares statement after death of student

3 hours 43 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Helix Community School system shared a sorrowful message about student Micah Booker, a 17-year-old who was killed in a deadly shooting over the weekend. 

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved student Micah Booker, who was a junior at Helix Mentorship & Maritime Academy. We have counselors and support staff available to provide comfort and assistance to our students, faculty, and families during this difficult time. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," the school system said. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating Booker's killing. As of Monday, no arrests have been made. 

