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Fire crews respond to early morning fire along La. 1019

4 hours 58 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, June 06 2026 Jun 6, 2026 June 06, 2026 10:09 AM June 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Fire Protection District 4, along with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, responded to an early morning structure fire on La. 1019 near the Hunstock Road exit on Saturday.

According to officials, the fire began around 4:15 a.m. when a tree limb fell on electrical wires attached to a meter, causing a short circuit.

The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire, as the homeowners live in a separate home on the property. 

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There were no reported injuries.

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