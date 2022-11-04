75°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ's score predictions for the 2022 LSU vs. Bama game
Trending News
On the Friday before the fateful 2022 LSU vs. Bama game, WBRZ collected score predictions from staff and viewers alike. How do YOU think it'll play out?
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tailgate Bama LSU
-
LSU fans already tailgating, showing their support two days before Alabama game...
-
Zac Efron comes to Baton Rouge amid film industry boom
-
Two hurt in crash on Old Jefferson Highway Thursday night; one airlifted...
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0