Junior League brings Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital patients, families some holiday cheer

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — It looked a lot like Christmas at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on Thursday.

The Junior League of Baton Rouge brought mini Christmas trees and decorations to spread some cheer for families and patients at the hospital during the holiday season.

Children were able to pick out their trees, ornaments and lights to participate in decorating and other activities.

"This is why we are here to serve our community and children at the hospital," Junior League member Ariel Harrison said. "By us coming in and providing these activities with them, it allows the kids to feel like they're back at their own homes and just bring the holiday spirit to them."

The Junior League has been participating in these patient activity days at OLOL for 16 years.

