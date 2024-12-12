WBRSO: Corrections officer arrested after smuggling cell phone into jail

PORT ALLEN - A West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy was fired and then arrested Wednesday for allegedly smuggling a cell phone into the parish jail.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Al Jackson, 35, was employed as a corrections officer since December 2023. Deputies said the months-long investigation into Jackson started in late October after there were allegations that Jackson smuggled a cell phone into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Jackson was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Deputies said his bond had not been set.