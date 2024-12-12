48°
Gonzales woman killed in Ascension Parish crash
GONZALES - A Gonzales woman was killed in a crash that happened near the intersection of Airline Highway and La. 621 on Wednesday.
State Police said 67-year-old Juanita Holland was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle traveling on Airline Highway and about to turn left onto La. 621. Troopers said an oncoming car failed to yield and slammed into the passenger's side of the car.
Holland was taken to a hospital where she died. The drivers of both vehicles were treated for moderate injuries. Toxicology samples were taken and the crash is under investigation.
